NTA Enhances Abhyas App With Comprehensive Mock Tests For JEE Main, NEET

NTA has added 63 chapter-wise tests for JEE Main and 59 for NEET to the Abhyas App.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has enhanced the "Abhyas Application" with multiple new features, including the addition of full tests and chapter-wise tests specifically designed for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The agency has introduced 193 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and 204 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) full mock tests on the "Abhyas Application," aiming to boost students' exam preparation.

The agency has added 63 Chapter-wise tests for JEE Main and 59 Chapter-wise tests for NEET, aligning with the new pattern for upcoming entrance exams.

"Over the past two years, the "Abhyas Application" has significantly benefited students preparing for exams like JEE Main, NEET, and others," the agency said.

The agency expressed its commitment to supporting students by updating the app with a range of new features, including full tests and chapter-wise tests tailored specifically for JEE Main and NEET exams.





Abhyas App pic.twitter.com/GnMn6Vbg3f — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 5, 2024

The National Test Abhyas app integrates relevant academic content with an AI-driven personalised adaptive learning platform, facilitating improved performance for students. Designed with a user-friendly interface, the app simplifies the preparation process. Upon download and installation, the app requests necessary permissions for login, ensuring smooth access for students.

To initiate the usage of the app for JEE Main mock examinations, students can proceed with the following steps: