All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test In July

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test will be held on July 14 for admission to postgraduate courses in AYUSH-- Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy system of medicine. National Testing Agency (NTA), government's entrance exam conducting body, will conduct the exam however it has no role in counselling. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in AYUSH disciplines are eligible to register for the exam on or before June 15. The application fee is Rs 2500 for candidates belonging to general and OBC category and Rs 1750 for those from the reserved category. Online application form is available at ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The NTA has been entrusted by All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi (an autonomous organization under Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India) for conducting the exam. This will be a single online exam for admission to AYUSH courses for the academic session 2019-2020.

After the completion of registration process, NTA will give candidates one-time chance, from June 20 to June 23, to edit their application and correct errors, if any.

Admit cards will be released on June 30.

No other AYUSH Colleges, Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities shall be conducting any separate entrance exam for admission to AYUSH MD / MS / PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2019-20.

While the question papers will be set in English, for subjects like Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha the question paper will also be in Hindi, Urdu and Tamil, respectively.

