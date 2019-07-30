All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Result Declared

NTA AIAPGET Result Declared: Know How To Check

Results have been declared for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate entrance test (AIAPGET) for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy courses. The AIAPGET was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the AIAPGET result from the official website of NTA. Candidates can access the result copy using their roll number and date of birth. Hereafter the counseling process for admission to the AYUSH courses will begin. For admission in Central quota seats, counseling will be conducted by AYUSH Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), constituted by Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

AIAPGET Result (Direct Link Here)

"The validity of the result of AIAPGET 2019 shall be only for the current admission year i.e. 2019-20 academic year for MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA AYUSH PG courses and cannot be carried forwarded for the next session of admission for MD / MS / PG DIPLOMA AYUSH courses," reads the exam notice.

For state quota seats, concerned States / Union Territories/ Universities/ Deemed Universities / Institutions would invite the application from the candidates appeared in the test for admission to the seats available for AYUSH PG courses under different disciplines/ categories approved by the concerned authorities.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.