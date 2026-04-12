NTA Addresses JEE Main April 5 Chemistry Paper Answer Key Concerns

NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification regarding the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Chemistry paper conducted on April 5. Earlier, discussions on social media had pointed to possible discrepancies in the paper. In response, the NTA had stated that these concerns were being noted and reviewed and had advised candidates to wait for further updates before submitting paid challenges.

"Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification. NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official clarification is issued," the earlier statement said.

In a subsequent update, the agency informed that the provisional answer keys, including that of the April 5 Chemistry (Shift 2) paper, have been reviewed and made available on the official portal. Candidates may now raise objections, if required, through the prescribed challenge process.

"NTA has reviewed the provisional answer keys of JEE Mains 2026 Session 2, and the same is available on the portal jeemain.nta.nic.in. This includes Chemistry 5th April S2. Candidates can check and use the challenge route, if needed, as per the SOP. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the statement read.

NTA has reviewed the provisional answer keys of JEE Mains, 2026, Session 2 and the same is available on the portal https://t.co/Dt9v7BNaHY. This includes Chemistry 5th April S2. Candidates can check and use challenge route, if needed as per the SOP. Inconvenience caused is… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 12, 2026

Concerns Raised by Candidates on Social Media

Some candidates have shared their experiences online regarding the answer key and response sheets.

One user stated that they had already submitted a challenge regarding the Chemistry answer key.

"My application number is 260310017760, I already mailed NTA because of wrong answer key of chemistry Shift 2. All students of this shift are in panic and are continuously challenging by paying ₹200 due to the pressure. Thanks."

Another user mentioned discrepancies between their recorded responses and what they recall marking during the exam.

"My response key shows different answers than what I marked in the exam hall. This is a serious issue affecting my future and causing unnecessary stress. Please verify my response logs urgently. Application no: 260320242536."

A third user raised concerns about a mismatch in their daughter's response sheet.

"My daughter's (application number 260310536917) April 5 shift 1 response sheet does not belong to her and does not match the question sequence, number of questions answered, or the options marked. Humble request to please investigate this."