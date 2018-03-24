National School Of Drama: Admission Notice Issued For Diploma Course In Dramatic Arts

Graduates in the age group of 18-30 years are eligible for the course. Candidate must have participated in atleast 6 theatre productions and must have working knowledge of English/ Hindi.
Out of the total 26 seats, '4 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled caste; 2 seats are reserved for scheduled tribes, 7 seats are reserved for OBC (Non Creamy Layer as notified by the Government) and reservation for PwD, as per Govt. of India rules,' mentions the admission notice issued by NSD.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam and final exam workshop. The preliminary test will be held in May-June. The workshop will be held from 26-30 June.
