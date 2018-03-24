National School Of Drama: Admission Notice Issued For Diploma Course In Dramatic Arts National School of Drama has invited applications for admission to three year Diploma course in Dramatic Arts for the session 2018-2021. Applications can be submitted till 16 April 2018.

NSD Admission 2018 For Diploma Course In Dramatic Arts New Delhi: National School of Drama has invited applications for admission to three year Diploma course in Dramatic Arts for the session 2018-2021. Applications can be submitted till 16 April 2018 at the official website of NSD at onlineadmission.nsd.gov.in. Candidates can also download the application form from the website. 'The downloaded application form must be sent along with Demand Draft of Rs. 150/- in favour of The Director, National School of Drama, New Delhi in an envelope titled "Application for Admission-2018-21". Form sent in envelopes without DD/Pay Order will not be entertained,' reads the official notification.



Graduates in the age group of 18-30 years are eligible for the course. Candidate must have participated in atleast 6 theatre productions and must have working knowledge of English/ Hindi.



Out of the total 26 seats, '4 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled caste; 2 seats are reserved for scheduled tribes, 7 seats are reserved for OBC (Non Creamy Layer as notified by the Government) and reservation for PwD, as per Govt. of India rules,' mentions the admission notice issued by NSD.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam and final exam workshop. The preliminary test will be held in May-June. The workshop will be held from 26-30 June.



Detailed notification is available at nsd.gov.in.



Click here for more



