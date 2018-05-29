North Orissa University, Odisha Declares Degree (Final, Second Year Back) Result North Orissa University (NOU), Baripada has declared the +3 final year and +3 second year (back and special) exam result.

North Orissa University (NOU), Baripada has declared the +3 final year and +3 second year (back and special) exam result. The results are available on the official results portal of Odisha government at orissaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result using their roll number. Sambalpur University had declared the degree results in May 2018. +2 exam result have also been announced in the State. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.23. Gajapati district has recorded the least pass percentage of 43%. Balasore district which had the highest pass percentage last year, has witnessed a pass percentage of 89.69.



North Orissa University, Baripada result available on Orissaresults.nic.in



Step One: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on '+3 Final University and +3 Second University (Back/ Special) Examination Result - 2018' results link for North Orissa University, Baripada. You will find the link at the top of the page only.

Step Three: Enter your roll number correctly.

Step Four: Click on submit.

Step Five: View your result.

Step Six: Take a printout of your result.



