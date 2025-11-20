Northern Railway Opens 4116 Apprentice Vacancies: Apply Before This Date

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRC) Northern Railway is inviting applications for apprentices for 4116 vacancies across various Northern states. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of rrcnr.org.

The online application will be open from November 25 to December 24, 2025, and the merit list is expected to come out in February 2026.

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum age: 15 years and maximum: 24 years as on January 1, 2026.

Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, and 10 years for physically handicapped candidates.

Additionally, 10 years relaxation for ex-servicemen.

Qualifications:

Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognised board with minimum 50 per cent marks.

ITI pass certificate granted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

Application Fee:

Rs 100 (non-refundable) for General category candidates.

No fee for other categories, including women candidates.

Selection will be based on a merit list prepared (trade-wise) for all candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50 per cent (aggregate) marks. In case two candidates have the same marks, the candidate with older age shall be preferred, as stated by RRC.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official website of Railway (rrcnr.org)

Read the official notification and check eligibility.

Fill in the required details.

Upload the required documents and submit the form.

Pay the fee if applicable and download the submitted form.

Notably, RRC Sputh Eastern Railway also inviting applications for apprentice 1785 vacancies and the deadline for the application window is December 17. All other recruitment criteria is same as RRC NR.