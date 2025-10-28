Noida University's Computer Science And Engineering Programme Gets NBA Accreditation

Noida International University's (NIU) undergraduate Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme has been awarded accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), marking a milestone in the institution's pursuit of academic excellence and global recognition.

NBA accreditation is granted to programmes that meet quality standards in curriculum design, faculty expertise, research output, infrastructure, and outcome-based education (OBE). The recognition follows a multi-stage evaluation process that assessed NIU's focus on preparing industry-ready graduates.

Dr Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, Noida International University, said the achievement reinforces the university's commitment to quality. "Earning the NBA accreditation is a proud milestone for the university. It validates our commitment to excellence and innovation in higher education. This recognition enhances academic credibility in India and strengthens global standing, opening new avenues for collaboration and elevating the value of our degrees worldwide," he said.

Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Uma Bhardwaj said the accreditation reflects NIU's efforts to maintain global standards. "NBA accreditation reaffirms our mission to empower students with a strong academic foundation, hands-on experience, and international exposure," she added.

During the evaluation, the programme was reviewed through comprehensive audits and self-assessment reports.

NIU has introduced several curriculum reforms aligned with OBE, emphasising practical learning, industry integration, and skill-oriented pedagogy. The accreditation is expected to benefit current and future students through improved recognition of their degrees by leading industries, PSUs, and international academic institutions. It will also enhance opportunities for internships, placements, and research collaborations.

The accreditation supports professional advancement for faculty as well, encouraging interdisciplinary research, journal publications, and participation in global exchange programmes.

The National Board of Accreditation evaluates programmes based on academic performance, curriculum delivery, student outcomes, infrastructure, faculty contributions, and continuous improvement mechanisms. NIU's adherence to these parameters positions it among the few private universities in the country to hold this recognition in computer science education.

The university stated that the achievement aligns with its vision of developing globally competent, ethically responsible, and industry-ready engineering graduates.