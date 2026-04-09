No Textbooks Yet, But Start Now: CBSE Gives Schools 7 Days To Comply With Third Language

The Central Board of Secondary Education has made the introduction of a third language (R3) in Class 6 mandatory from the 2026-27 academic session, directing all affiliated schools to comply within seven days, according to an official circular issued on April 9. Calling the move "urgent and mandatory", the board said all schools must begin implementation immediately, even if textbooks are not yet available.

"It has been learnt that many schools have already initiated the implementation of R3... All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within 7 days from the date of issuance of this circular," the CBSE said in its notice.

Immediate Rollout Ordered

Schools have been asked to start teaching the third language right away, using locally available materials until official textbooks are released.

"The textbooks for R3... will be made available shortly. However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately, using locally available books/materials," the circular said.

The board also made it clear that schools must formally notify their chosen third language and update it on the OASIS portal, adding that the rollout will be monitored by regional offices.

Limited Future Options

Importantly, CBSE has linked early implementation to future subject choices, stating that only those languages introduced at the Class VI level will be offered later.

"Only those R3 languages which are introduced in Class 6 by a school will be available as options in Classes 9 and 10 for that school," the circular noted.

What Is The Three-Language Formula?

The directive is rooted in the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, which emphasises multilingual learning under the R1, R2, R3 model.

Under this framework, students are taught three languages, typically including:

The regional or mother tongue (R1)

Another Indian language or English (R2)

A third language (R3), often an additional Indian language

The aim, according to CBSE, is to promote "linguistic proficiency, cultural understanding, and national integration among learners."

Strict Compliance Warning

Reiterating the urgency, CBSE has instructed schools to take "all necessary measures to ensure immediate and effective implementation" and warned that regional authorities will track compliance.

"This may be treated as urgent and mandatory," the circular said.

The move marks a key step in aligning school education with the broader multilingual vision outlined under the national curriculum reforms.