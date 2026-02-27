CBSE To Introduce Third Language Option In Class 6: What Students Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will roll out a third language option for Class 6 students in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises multilingual learning from the early years of schooling.

Under the revised structure, students in Class 6 will study three languages. At least two of these must be Indian languages. English, where offered, will be treated as a foreign language. This means that in schools where English is taught at this level, students will be required to choose two Indian languages alongside it.

If a student opts for another foreign language such as French or Spanish, the rule remains unchanged: two Indian languages will be mandatory as part of the three-language combination.

What The Policy Says

The three-language approach is a key feature of NEP 2020 and applies to both government and private schools. While the policy sets broad parameters, states and regions retain the flexibility to decide which languages are offered, keeping in mind local contexts and preferences. Students, too, have a degree of choice, provided that at least two selected languages are native to India.

The policy further recommends that the mother tongue, home language, or regional language be used as the medium of instruction at least until Class 5, and preferably till Class 8 and beyond.

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 advises that students continue studying all three languages through Classes 9 and 10 to ensure continuity and proficiency.

Background Of The Three-Language Formula

The three-language formula was first introduced in the National Education Policy 1968 and later reaffirmed in the National Education Policy 1986 and NEP 2020. The Centre has clarified that the framework is not legally binding but serves as a guiding principle for states.

The Union government has maintained that no language will be imposed on any state or individual. The objective, it has said, is to promote multilingualism while balancing national integration with India's linguistic diversity.

