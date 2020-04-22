No School Fee Hike For 2020-21 Academic Year: Telangana

Telangana to derecognise schools if they hike fees.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Sunday while addressing a press conference, said schools should not increase fees even by one paise for 2020-21 academic year, in view of the hardships caused by Covid-19 lockdown. According to a Government Order (GO) issued by the School Education Department in this regard on Tuesday, the instructions apply to all private unaided recognized schools in the state which are affiliated to State Board, national boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other international boards.

The chief minister has also ordered the landlords of houses to defer the rent for March, April and May and not to collect interest for having deferred the payment of rent.

According to a report, the government also warned the schools that non-compliance of the instructions will result in cancellation of school recognition.

The schools were directed not to increase any kind of fees and charge only tuition fee on monthly basis till further orders.

The department said non-compliance of orders will also lead to revoking the no objection certificate already granted for affiliation to other boards and initiation of appropriate action against the school managements under relevant Acts/Rules.

Meanwhile, Telangana has readied a 1,500-bed hospital in Hyderabad in just 20 days by transforming a 14-storied tower in a sports complex into a special medical facility for COVID-19 cases, even as 56 cases were reported on Tuesday, pushing the number of active cases in the state to 711.

About a 1,000-strong workforce sweated it out to convert the tower, part of the sports complex, built in 2002, into a full-fledged coronavirus hospital with 50 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, a senior official of the Telangana government involved in the execution of the healthcare centre, said.

He said the facility is now ready to accommodate patients.

(With Agency Inputs)

Click here for more Education News

