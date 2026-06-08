No Phones, No Internet: NEET Re-Exam Paper Setters Kept In Isolation Till June 21

NEET 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has significantly tightened security measures for the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21, aiming to prevent any breach of examination or question paper security. The move follows the nationwide cancellation of the May 3 examination over allegations of a paper leak, which triggered widespread concern among more than 22 lakh students and raised questions about the integrity of the testing process.

According to information accessed by NDTV, the question paper-setting process has been placed under unprecedented security. A team of teachers and subject experts was constituted nearly 20 days ago to prepare the paper, and has since been kept in complete isolation, with no access to phones or the internet and minimal contact with the outside world.

These restrictions will remain in place until the examination is conducted on June 21. The NTA has also put in place multiple layers of internal security to prevent any possibility of a breach.

Air Force, Paramilitary Forces To Assist

To make the re-examination leak-proof, authorities are deploying an extensive security apparatus. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been tasked with the transportation of question papers. In addition, around five lakh security personnel are expected to be deployed across the country for examination-related duties.

Authorities have also announced the use of AI-enabled surveillance cameras and enhanced monitoring of social media platforms to detect and prevent any attempts to compromise the examination process.

Existing Security Protocols Further Strengthened

Large-scale examinations such as NEET already follow a detailed paper-setting protocol. Multiple sets of question papers are prepared, with different teams assigned to each set. The system is designed to ensure that no individual knows which version will ultimately be selected for the examination.

However, despite these safeguards, the recent leak exposed vulnerabilities in the process. During the CBI investigation, the name of PV Kulkarni, who had reportedly worked with the NTA as a subject expert for several years, emerged in connection with the case. Investigators alleged that he had gained access to multiple versions of the NEET question paper. The CBI has arrested Kulkarni in connection with the paper leak investigation.

Following several rounds of discussions between the Ministry of Education and the NTA, authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. The investigation into the paper leak was also handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).