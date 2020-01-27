'No Fine, No Revised Fee' For Registration: JNU Notifies After Court's Intervention

JNU notifies no fine, no revised fee for registration.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration said the registration of the students registering during January 24 to February 3, 2020, will not be charged the revised room rent of the hostels, following the Delhi High Court decision. Dr Pramod Kumar, the University Registrar, also said the registration of students until February 3, 2020, will be without any late fine.

The Delhi High Court said on January 24 that JNU students, who have not yet registered for the new academic year, may do so under the old hostel manual.

The high court also sought the varsity's response on the plea of students union challenging the decision to amend the hostel manual.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher also issued notices to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) which were impleaded in the matter.

The plea, filed by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers Saket Moon, Satish Chandra Yadav and Md Danish, challenged the minutes of the Inter Hostel Administration issued on October 28, last year, jurisdiction of the High Level Committee constituted on November 24 and recommendations made by it, reported Press Trust of India.

The petition had sought directions to quash the Draft Hostel Manual "illegally approved by the IHA as the decisions taken by the IHA are malafide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the students".

It claimed the decisions to bring about amendments in the hostel manual are contrary to provisions of the JNU Act, 1966, Statutes, Ordinances and the Hostel Manual.

(With PTI Inputs)

