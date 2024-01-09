'No 100% Selection Claims For Jobs, Exams': Centre's Guidelines For Coaching Institutions

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has prepared draft guidelines for coaching institutions to stop misleading advertisements and urged them not to make false claims regarding the success rate or number of students selected.

The Committee for 'Prevention and Regulation of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector' met on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of CCPA.

As per the draft guidelines discussed, the coaching institute has to mention the requisite information, with the successful candidate's photo, rank secured by the successful candidate, course opted for by the successful candidate, duration of the course, and whether it is paid or free.

"Coaching institutes shall not make a claim for 100 per cent selection or 100 per cent job guarantee or guaranteed preliminary or mains," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary (Consumer Affairs) and Chief Commissioner (CCPA) stated that the protection of consumer interests is a paramount concern to the CCPA.

He highlighted the need for clarity, specifically in addressing certain aspects related to advertisements in the coaching sector.

The Ministry said that CCPA had taken sou moto action against misleading advertisements by coaching institutes.

"In this regard, CCPA has issued notices to 31 coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and imposed fines on nine of them for misleading advertisements," an official statement issued by the government said.

According to the consumer body, it has observed that some of the coaching institutes mislead consumers by deliberately concealing important information with respect to courses opted by successful candidates, the duration of the course so attended and the fees paid by the candidates.

"CCPA also observed that some of the coaching institutes also indulge in making claims like 100% selection, 100% job guaranteed, and guaranteed preliminary and main examinations without providing verifiable evidence," the ministry said.

The Ministry further stated that the penalty for misleading advertisements by the coaching sector will be governed by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.