NMC Warns Against Misleading News About Establishment Of New Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification warning medical aspirants about a fake notice that is being circulated in the social media regarding the establishment of new medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

Clarifying the fake news about the establishment of the medical colleges, NMC noted that it has only published the list of applications against which the final decisions have been taken by the MARB. This does not mean that the applications for the 113 colleges have got approval. The medical body further added that the final decision for the 113 colleges can either be approved of disapproved. The final decision will be uploaded on the website of the NMC.



The official notification on the NMC website reads, "In reference to MARB's public notice dated 6th July, 2024, it has been observed that some fake news published/aired in print/electronic media stating that Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) in its final decision has taken on 113 applications for establishment of new medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25."



The notification added, "It is clarified that the NMC in its Public Notice dated 6th July, 2024 has published only the list of applications against which the final decisions have been taken by the MARB. Final decision does not mean approval in respect of all 113 applications. The decision may be either approval or disapproval. Such decisions have already been communicated to the medical institutions concerned. The decisions will be uploaded on the website of NMC in due course."



The NMC assured that the medical body believes in transparency and has been promoting it in letter and spirit. Students and other stakeholders must refer only to the information on the official website for authentic news.



In view of the above facts, all the stakeholders/general public are requested to neither give attention to nor take any cognisance of any misleading or baseless news being published in print/electornic media, added the notice.

