NMC Releases Guidelines For Processing Of Applications For Postgraduate Medical Courses

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification regarding the processing of applications for the postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2024-25. An official release by the NMC stated that the application process for the PG course was finalized by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for the academic year 2024-2025. The applications for the academic year 2024-25 were received for starting PG course and increase of PG seats in existing medical colleges.

Around 1,010 applications were received by the MARB for starting postgraduate course in existing medical colleges. The release by NMC read, "MARB received a total of 1,010 applications for the start of PG course in existing medical colleges for the AY 2024-25. Applications were reviewed by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on the basis of establishment of medical institutions, assessment and rating regulations, 2023 published on June 2, 2023, PG-Medical Education Regulation 2000 issued on August 22, 2000 and strictly adhering to the criteria mentioned in public notice for inviting applications on NMC website dated August 16, 2023."

Around 665 applications were received for increase of postgraduate seats in existing medical colleges. The notification read, "MARB received a total of 665 applications for the increase of PG seats in existing medical colleges for the AY 2024-25. Applications were reviewed by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on the basis of Establishment of medical institutions, assessment and rating regulations, 2023 published on June 2, 2023, PG-Medical Education Regulation 2000 issued on August 22, 2000 and strictly adhering to the criteria mentioned in public notice for inviting applications on NMC website dated August 16, 2023."

The applications were processed by adhering to the following steps-

Step 1- Scrutiny of application on various levels.

Step 2- AEBAS and Compliance submission.

Step 3- Review of Compliance report/ Affidavit/Self Assessment/AEBAS data

For detailed information, candidates can visit the official website of the NMC.