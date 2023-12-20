NMC Issues Notification Warning Medical Students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notification warning medical students about a fake letter that is being circulated with regard to CPS Diploma course.

The commission stated in the notification, "It has come to the notice of the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) that a letter dated 29.5.2023 with the signature of Under Secretary, PGMEB regarding students under training of CPS Diploma Course, future training examination and recognition is being circulated. The said letter is fake and has not been issued by the PGMEB. It is brought to the attention of all concerned and stakeholders that there is no such letter dated 29.5.2023 issued by PGMEB."

The fake letter enclosed by the NMC read, " It is informed that currently there are 1386 enrolled students in the CPS course who are in training period. Selected through NEET PG-2021. In relation to this matter a Special committee meeting for CPS course and PGMEB was held on 26/5/2023. PGMEB is very concerned about the future of these students." The fake letter further issued solutions to help these students.

The CPS courses provide a third route to medical students for post-graduate studies besides the MD/MS courses (64,000) and the Diplomate of the National Board (2700) offered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science.