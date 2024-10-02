NMC Issues Notification For Inclusion Of New Post Graduate Medical Qualification

Medical colleges that wish to start a new MD/MS, DM/MCh, PDF, PDCC or 6 year DM/MCh qualification will be required to seek guidance of the board for starting the new course. Only after receipt of a suitable reply from the board, the concerned medical college/ institute may submit the formal proposal along with the requisite fee.

The National Medical Commission (Recognition of Medical Qualification) Regulations, 2023, prescribes the procedure for inclusion of new medical qualifications. As per the regulation "Any medical institution conferring an undergraduate or postgraduate or super-specialty medical qualification may apply to the concerned board, along with such documents and information, for inclusion of any new medical qualification, which is not already included in the list".

"Hence, all medical colleges/ institutes who wish to apply for a new PG medical qualification which has not been included in the Annexure-l, Il, III, IV, V and VI of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023, is requested to apply for the same in application form for starting of a new a qualification (Specialty), which is available on the NMC's website," reads the notification.

The following annexure are to be attached with this application

(a) Standard Assessment Form Part-A [Institutional Information common for all PG Specialities).

(b) Standard Assessment Form Part- B of the Parent Specialty.

All such applications should be accompanied with requisite fee of Rs 2,50,000 plus GST @ 18% per qualification and addressed to the Post Graduate Medical Education Board.

The PGMEB will not entertain any application which does not have a proper format along with the requisite fee.