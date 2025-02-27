NMC Inviting Applications For Filling Up Various Posts, Check Details Here

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification mentioning about the various posts to fill up its headquarters and its four autonomous boards at New Delhi deputation basis.

Details of the post

Deputy Secretary (Accounts and Finance)

Candidates selected for the post will be entitled for a pay scale Level 12 (Rs 78,800-2,09,200) of Pay Matrix.

Qualification, Experience and Age Limit prescribed for the post

Officers of the Central Government or State Governments or Union territories or Armed Forces Medical Services or autonomous or statutory organization, PUs or Universities or recognised research institutions are eligible for the post.

The candidate must be holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or departments; or

From amongst Principal Accounts Officer or equivalent in Level - 11 (Rs. 67,700-2,08,700) of Pay Matrix with three years of regular service having experience of Finance, Accounts, Budget matters.

The maximum age limit for appointment on deputation should be not exceed 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Deputy Secretary (Legal)

Officers of the Central Government or State Governments or Union territories or Armed Forces Medical Services or autonomous or statutory organisation, PSUs or Universities or Recognised Research Institutions are eligible for the post.

The candidate must be:

(i)Holding analogous post; or

(ii) With three years of service rendered after appointment to the post on a regular basis in Level 11 (Rs. 67,700-2,08,700)of Pay Matrix and having experience of handling legal and legislative matters.

The maximum age limit for the candidate should not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Under Secretary (Legal)

Officers of the Central Government or State Governments or Union territories or Armed Forces Medical Services or autonomous or statutory organisation, PSUs or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions are eligible for the post.

The candidate must be:

(i) Holding analogous post on a regular basis in the present cadre or department; or

(ii) From amongst Section Officers (Legal) or equivalent in Level 8 (Rs: 47,600 - 1,51,100) of Pay Matrix with five years of regular service having at least three years' experience of handling legal/legislative matter.

The maximum age limit for appointment on deputation should not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Applications are also invited for the post of Legal Officer, Manager (IT), Computer Programmer, Accounts Officer, Hindi Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, Librarian/ Assistant Librarian, Store Keeper and Hindi Typist. Candidates can visit the official website of the NMC for detailed information about the above posts.

