NMC Asks States To Allocate Internship Slots For Foreign Medical Graduates For 2026-27

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed State Medical Councils across the country to begin the process of allocating Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) slots to eligible Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) for the academic year 2026-27.

In an official notice issued on March 10, 2026, NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer informed registrars of all State Medical Councils that the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) has released detailed guidelines and data regarding the availability of internship seats.

Internship Slot Matrix Shared With States

According to the notice, the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) has circulated a state and union territory-wise matrix indicating:

The aggregate number of CRMI seats available across states and UTs

Institution-wise distribution of internship slots in medical colleges that can be earmarked for FMGs.

These slots will be used to accommodate foreign medical graduates who have qualified the required screening process and are eligible to undertake internship training in India.

States Asked To Start Allotment Process

The commission has asked all State Medical Councils to initiate the process of allotting the available internship seats to eligible FMGs based on the provided matrix.

In the communication, NMC stated that the circular explaining the criteria for allotment of CRMI slots and the detailed seat distribution has already been shared with the concerned authorities.

Discrepancies To Be Reported

The notice also asked authorities to carefully review the seat matrix and report any discrepancies.

"All State Medical Councils are requested to initiate and undertake the process of allotment of the available internship slots to eligible Foreign Medical Graduates and to flag discrepancy, if any," the commission said.

The CRMI is a mandatory internship requirement for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India after completing their medical education abroad.