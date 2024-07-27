NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Update List Of Faculty On Their Website

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification directing colleges to update the list of their faculty in each department. As per the medical body, the colleges must update the list of the faculty by July 31, 2024.

NMC noted that the list of faculty must be updated separately under each Department and should also include the names of the faculty members along with their recent photo, educational qualification, latest designation and registration number. The names reflected in the list should be in accordance with the AEBAS system of the college.

The official notification released by NMC reads, "All medical institutions must update the college website as regard the faculty in each department as follows: a. The list of faculty must be available separately under each Department (the medical superintendent, Principal, Dean, if are from any of the Departments may also be indicated here); b. The list must have name of the faculty members, his/her recent photo, educational qualification, latest designation and registration number issued by the respective State Medical Council; c. The names reflected in the list must be onboard in the AEBAS system of the college."

The notification also added that any incorrect, incomplete and/or late submission of information will attract appropriate action against the medical institutions/medical colleges concerned. The list will be updated every month and the deadline for such updating will be the last day of every month.

NMC has also notified that in some medical institutions the faculty members were marking bio-metric attendance on AEBAS using fake finger prints. Emphasising, that this is viewed seriously by the National Medical Commission, the medical body advised that all faculty members must mark their attendance personally in the AEBAS connected to the NMC at their medical college. Any incidence of impersonation would attract appropriate action, it noted.