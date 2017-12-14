Niti Aayog's Innovation Mission To Skill Over 200 Needy Students

Over 200 students of the country, who do not have access to formal education, will tomorrow get an opportunity to meet 25 young mentors under Niti Aayog-backed Atal Tinkering Lab initiative to get ideas on how to innovate. Atal Innovation Mission - an initiative of Niti Aayog -will celebrate Atal Tinkering Lab community day tomorrow.The day will mark the community drive initiative in which 25 young mentors will engage with more than 200 students who are not enrolled in the formal education system, Niti Aayog said in a statement.Niti Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant will launch the initiative whereby these mentors will visit four locations in the national capital and conduct brief sessions with children from various NGOs on how innovation can help resolve problems. The purpose of this initiative is to provide these children with the same educational tools as the students in Atal Tinkering Labs receive, so as to enable them become problem solvers, said the statement.NGOs participating in these interactions include organisations working with disabled children, street and working children, and girls from the weaker sections of the society.