NITI Aayog Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For Young Professionals, Consultants In Frontier Technologies

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2024: The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has started the application process for interested professionals to join the Government of India's think tank in the roles of Consultants and Young Professionals in Frontier Technologies. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website, workforindia.niti.gov.in.

An official notice shared on the social media platform 'X' reads: "NITI Aayog invites professionals to take on roles as Consultants and Young Professionals in Frontier Technologies. Work in a vibrant, collaborative environment with some of the best minds in the country and shape cutting-edge policies to make a difference."

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official NITI Aayog Resource Pool Portal, workforindia.niti.gov.in

Step 2. Register and log in to the website

Step 3. Complete your profile by filling in all the required information

Step 4. Submit your profile

Step 5. Download the application form

Step 6. Take a hard copy of your application for future reference

The Resource Pool Portal helps NITI Aayog engage with Consultants and Young Professionals as needed, drawing from a pool of eligible candidates. Applicants should carefully review the guidelines and procedures for various positions at NITI Aayog before submitting their profiles.

Meeting the basic eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection. NITI Aayog may shortlist a limited number of candidates based on its requirements. It also reserves the right to disqualify applicants at any stage if they are found ineligible, provide false information, or miss important details.

