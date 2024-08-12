Explore India's Top 10 Universities As Per NIRF Rankings 2024

NIRF Rankings 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, leads among top-ranked universities with a score of 83.29. It is followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, which secured the second and third positions with scores of 69.80 and 68.11, respectively, according to the NIRF Rankings 2024 released on Monday.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education achieved fourth place with a score of 67.18, while Banaras Hindu University secured fifth position with a score of 66.05.

Since the rankings began, 100 institutions have been included in the Overall, Universities, and Engineering categories. Furthermore, each of the Overall and Universities categories features 100 institutions, split into two rank bands of 50 each.



NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 Universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Banaras Hindu University

University of Delhi

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Aligarh Muslim University

Jadavpur University

Vellore Institute of Technology

In newly introduced categories, 50 State Public Universities are ranked, with an additional 50 institutions in the 51-100 rank band. Only three institutions are ranked in both the Open Universities and Skill Universities categories.

The ranking framework assesses institutions based on five broad parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). Institutions are ranked based on their total scores across these parameters, providing a comprehensive view of their strengths.

Publicly funded institutions, including centrally-funded technical Institutes (CFTIs) and centrally-funded universities, occupy the top ranks in most categories. However, several state and privately-funded universities also feature prominently in the top 100 across various categories and subject domains.