NIOS Releases Hall Ticket For D.El.Ed. 2nd Exam

NIOS has released hall ticket for the D.El.Ed exam which is scheduled to be held in September 2018. National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the D.El.Ed. Exam for untrained in-service teachers September 25, onwards. NIOS had notified registered candidates about the 2nd D.El.Ed. exam on its official website and also through its twitter handle. This is the second public exam of D.El.Ed. programme. In the first exam, close to 12 lakh candidates had appeared. The result of the first D.El.Ed. exam was released on September 1, 2018; the exam was conducted in May-June.
NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Exam Hall Ticket: Know How To Download
NIOS DElEd Admit Card Released: Download Now
- Go to the official website nios.ac.in
- Or else, go directly to dled.nios.ac.in
- Click on the 'Hall Ticket/Admit Card for 2nd Examination of D.El.Ed' link
- Enter the enrolment number and date of birth
For the second D.El.Ed. exam the registration was completed in July 2018.
D.El.Ed. 2nd Exam Time Table
- 501 (Elementary Education in India): September 25
- 502 (Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools): September 26
- 503 (Learning Languages at Elementary Level): September 27
- 504 (Learning Mathematics at Elementary Level): September 28
- 505 (Learning Environmental Studies at Primary Level): September 29
D.El.Ed. learners who had not registered in the first examination, were allowed to apply for the examination for subject code 501, 502 and 503 along with registration fee for second examination i.e. 504 and 505.
NIOS D.El.Ed programme for untrained teachers is being conducted after the parliament passed an amendment in RTE act to help them qualify to teach in elementary schools. NIOS is a body working under Human Resource Development ministry of central government.
Click here for more Education News