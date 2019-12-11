NIOS To Conduct D.El.Ed Supplementary Exam In January

NIOS would conduct the exam from January 4 to January 18 for all the 7 subjects.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which helms the exam for in-service untrained teachers, would conduct the exam for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in January 2020. This would be the supplementary exam for those teachers who could not qualify the previous exams. Teachers, who wish to take this exam, can deposit the exam fees latest by December 20. NIOS would conduct the exam from January 4 to January 18 for all the 7 subjects. The exam will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Hall tickets for the exam would be released on the website of NIOS a week before the commencement of exam.

NIOS D.El.Ed Supplementary Exam Time Table

501: Elementary Education in India: A Socio Cultural Perspective (January 4)

502: Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools (January 6)

503: Learning Languages at Elementary Level (January 7)

504: Learning Mathematics at Elementary Level (January 8)

505: Learning Environmental Studies at Primary Level (January 9)

506: Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (January 10)

507: Community & Elementary Education (January 16)

508: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (January 17)

509 or 510: Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level or Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (January 18)

As a part of the initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to train the in-service untrained teachers, D.El.Ed program was started and NIOS was given the onus to conduct the exam.

