NIOS Class 10 Result 2024 Out For April Session, Check Details

NIOS Class 10 Result 2024: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 result for the April 2024 session. Students who took the examination can download their results by visiting the official websites, nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. Students are required to enter enrollment number and captcha to access the results. The exams were held from April to May.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2024: Steps To Download Results

Visit the official website, results.nios.ac.in

Navigate to the 'Public Examination Result' section on the homepage

Click on 'Check Result'

Enter login details and click on submit

Check the result and save it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

NIOS is an "Open School". It was started as a project with in-built flexibilities by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979. It was formerly known as National Open School (NOS). It was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organization.

NIOS Courses

Secondary Education Course

Senior Secondary Education Course

Vocational Education Courses/Programmes

Life Enrichment Programmes

Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme for 14+ years age group, adolescents, and adults at A, B, and C levels that are equivalent to classes III, V, and VIII of the formal school system.

NIOS consists of five departments, 23 regional centres, two sub-regional centres, and two NIOS cells. There are more than 7,400 study centres (AIs/AVIs) spread all over the country and abroad. It is the largest open schooling system in the world, with a cumulative enrolment of 4.13 million (during the last 5 years).