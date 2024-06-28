NIOS Class 10 Result 2024 Out For April Session, Check Details

NIOS Class 10 Result 2024: Students can check results by visiting official website.
NIOS Class 10 Result 2024: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 result for the April 2024 session. Students who took the examination can download their results by visiting the official websites, nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. Students are required to enter enrollment number and captcha to access the results. The exams were held from April to May.
NIOS Class 10 Result 2024: Steps To Download Results
- Visit the official website, results.nios.ac.in
- Navigate to the 'Public Examination Result' section on the homepage
- Click on 'Check Result'
- Enter login details and click on submit
- Check the result and save it
- Take a printout of the result for future reference
NIOS is an "Open School". It was started as a project with in-built flexibilities by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979. It was formerly known as National Open School (NOS). It was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organization.
NIOS Courses
- Secondary Education Course
- Senior Secondary Education Course
- Vocational Education Courses/Programmes
- Life Enrichment Programmes
- Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme for 14+ years age group, adolescents, and adults at A, B, and C levels that are equivalent to classes III, V, and VIII of the formal school system.
NIOS consists of five departments, 23 regional centres, two sub-regional centres, and two NIOS cells. There are more than 7,400 study centres (AIs/AVIs) spread all over the country and abroad. It is the largest open schooling system in the world, with a cumulative enrolment of 4.13 million (during the last 5 years).