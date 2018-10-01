NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams This Week, Download Admit Card

Candidates can download the admit card online at nios.ac.in

Class 10, 12 examinations under National Institute of Open Schooling will begin this week. While class 12 exams will begin on October 6, the class 10/ secondary school exam will begin on October 8. The exams will be held in a single shift in the afternoon (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). NIOS has released hall tickets for the exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download the admit cards online at the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

For class 12, the exam will begin with Sanskrit as the first paper and Employability Skills as the second paper.

Practical examinations have already begun. As of now, practical exams in Computer Science, Data Entry Operations, Mass Communication, Library and Information Science and Home Science are being conducted. Practical exams will conclude on October 5, 2018.

NIOS Hall Ticket

The hall tickets are available at nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket using their enrollment number. Candidates should specify the hall ticket type as well. Candidates can also check the admission status.

NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Update

Last week, NIOS announced to conduct the third edition of D.El.Ed exam in December 2018. For subject with 506 and 507 codes, the exam will be held in December 2018. The exam for 508, 509/ 510 modules will be held on February- March 2019. Registration for the exam has begun today.