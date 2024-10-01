NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Out For October-November 2024 Exams, Check Details

NIOS Date Sheet 2024: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the date sheets for the October/November session exams for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can check the full schedule by visiting the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams are scheduled to take place between October 22 and November 29, 2024.

The official notification states: "The NIOS Public Examination (Theory) for Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for October/November 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 22, 2024, at designated exam centers in India and overseas. The date sheet is available on the NIOS website, sdmis.nios.ac.in."

NIOS Date Sheet 2024: Steps To Check Exam Dates

Step 1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the notification section on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Click on "Date Sheet of Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses to be held in Oct/Nov 2024 - All India"

Step 5. Check the date sheet and save it

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

The examination results are expected to be declared 7 weeks after the last exam date. The examination fees cover the theory exam, and candidates do not need to pay any additional fees at the exam center.

Formerly known as the National Open School (NOS), the NIOS was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India, in accordance with the National Policy on Education (1986).

NIOS offers a range of vocational, life-enrichment, and community-oriented courses in addition to general and academic courses at the secondary and senior secondary levels. It also provides elementary-level courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).