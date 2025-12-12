NIMHANS Bengaluru Invites Applications For Director Post With Rs 2,25,000 Salary

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS), Bengaluru is inviting applications from qualified professionals for the post of Director. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application by December 17, 2025 in Bengaluru. The candidate will be entitled for a salary of Rs 2,25,000.

Educational qualification and experience

Candidates having the following educational qualification can apply for the role:

A high Postgraduate qualification in Medicine or Surgery or Public Health and their branches.

Around 25 years experience in the profession including ten years of teaching and/ or research experience in mental health and neuro sciences and/ or allied specialties.

Extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of medical relief, medical education.

Adequate experience of running an important scientific educational institution either as its Head or Head of a Department.

Age limit

The candidate must not be more than 60 years of age for applying to the post.

Tenure of service

The appointment of director will be on single tenure basis for a period of five years from the date on which he/she enters upon his/her office or till he/she attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier. The person cannot be reappointed in the post.

How to apply

The duly filled application form must be submitted to Director, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560 029.