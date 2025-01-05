NIFT Entrance Exam 2025: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Details

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the application process for the NIFT entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD courses for the academic year 2025-26 tomorrow. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, nift.ac.in. The deadline for submission of applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000 will begin on January 7 and conclude on January 9, 2025.

Corrections in the particulars of the application form will be allowed online from January 10 to 12, 2025. The date for the release of the advance city intimation slip and admit cards will be announced later.

NIFT 2025 Entrance Exam: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NIFT

Step 2. Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Fill in your complete registration details as required

Step 5. After filling in all the details, pay the application fee online

Step 6. Download the application form

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

The NTA will conduct the entrance exam for UG and PG programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and PhD admissions for NIFT 2025. UG programmes include Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech). PG programmes include Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech). Additionally, lateral entry admissions (NLEA) for BDes and BFTech are available.

The exam will be held in 82 cities across the country in both Hindi and English mediums on February 9, 2025. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26.