NIELIT DLC February Exam Admit Card Released

NIELIT DLC exam admit card is available for download on the official website

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released the admit cards for NIELIT DLC 2020 for students who had applied for the course on computer concept (CCC). The admit cards are available on the official website, 'nielit.gov.in'.

The link to the admit card page is available under the 'Student Zone' section of the NIELIT website.

The DLC (CCC/BCC/CCCP/ECC) exam for February 2020 will be held from February 1 to February 7, 2020.

NIELIT Admit Card Download Link

NIELIT DLC Exam Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to NIELIT official website: nielit.gov.in

Step two: Scroll over to 'Students Zone' and click on admit card link.

Step three: Click on the admit card link for DLC exam.

Step four: Enter your details, submit and downlaod your admit card.

Click here for more Education News