Rights Body Seeks Report From Jharkhand Government On 'Snakebite' In School Hostel, Reportedly 1 Dead

Jharkhand School News: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, on Monday said it has sought a detailed report from the Jharkhand government over the death of a girl and injury to three others, allegedly due to snakebite at a residential school hostel in Lohardaga district. In a press release, the commission stated that it has sought details on the health status of the injured students.

According to NHRC, a media report said that four girl students were bitten by a snake in the hostel of a higher secondary residential school in the Lohardaga district, Jharkhand, on July 7, 2026. One of them died while the other three are undergoing medical treatment, the report added. Reportedly, the snake bit the students while they were sleeping after dinner in the ground floor room of the hostel.

The commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Jharkhand, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, the official document stated.

"NHRC, India takes suo motu cognizance of the reported snake bite to four students at a residential school hostel resulting in the death of one girl student in the Lohardaga district, Jharkhand," the official press release read.

The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the students, the official press release asserted, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. "The report is expected to include the health status of the injured students," it added.

According to the media report, carried on July 10, 2026, the condition of the one of the injured students is critical and she was referred to the RIMS, Ranchi for specialised treatment.