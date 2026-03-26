NHAI Invites Applications For Summer Internship, Offers Rs 20,000 Stipend

NHAI Summer Internship Programme 2026: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened applications for its two-month Summer Internship Programme 2026, offering students hands-on experience on National Highway projects across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official NHAI Internship Portal at internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in until April 15, 2026.

The internship is scheduled from May 4 to July 5, 2026, and now spans multiple disciplines, including Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Data Science/Artificial Intelligence, as well as non-technical streams such as Law (BA LLB), Commerce, Sciences (BA/BCom/BSc), Management (MBA in HR, Finance, Marketing), Mass Communication, and Library Science.

Selected interns will work under the guidance of experienced professionals at NHAI headquarters and field offices, gaining practical exposure to India's infrastructure development ecosystem. They will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month and a certificate upon completion.

Eligibility

Full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students from premier institutions, including NIRF-ranked institutes, leading law universities, top management schools, and reputed mass communication institutes, are eligible to apply.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted online via the NHAI Internship Portal, where students will provide academic and personal details and indicate project location preferences.

Institutes are responsible for verifying and approving student applications. Only institute-approved applications will be considered for selection.

The final allocation of interns to projects will be undertaken by NHAI based on preferences and availability, according to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The earlier phase of the programme, launched in December 2025, witnessed strong participation: 244 civil engineering students undertook the one-month winter internship, and 149 students enrolled in the six-month term internship from January to June 2026. Building on this success, the expanded Summer Internship Programme aims to further develop a skilled workforce for India's infrastructure sector.

For detailed guidelines, available projects, and the application process, visit the NHAI Internship Portal.