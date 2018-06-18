NGO Educates Adolescent Girls On Menstrual Hygiene Almost 71% adolescent girls in India remain unaware about menstruation, leave alone menstrual hygiene, up until the onset of menarche.

New Delhi: The world celebrated menstrual hygiene day on May 28. Continuing its tradition of sharing knowledge with the underpriviledged communities, 'Sarvahitey', a Delhi-based NGO, conducted a workshop on menstrual hygiene at its education centre in Lucknow on June 10. The menstrual hygiene workshop was conducted on female sanitation, personal hygiene and issues related to menstrual cycle for women and adolescent girls.



At the workshop, volunteers associated with Sarvahitey, Beauty Kumari and Vanshita Gupta talked about hygiene and health issues related to menstrual cycle. Women and girls who attended the session were also forthcoming about their personal experiences. The volunteers also used audio-visual elements to drive in the point about maintaining hygiene.





As per the survey conducted by Sarvahitey in the 'Baba ka Purwa' area in Lucknow, only 30% women were aware of menstrual products such as a sanitary napkin and very few had any knowledge of menstrual hygiene.



At the end of the workshop, sanitary pads and soaps were distributed among women and girls present. Later, the volunteers also conducted a door-to-door awareness drive for those who could not attend the workshop.



Surveys by the Ministry of Health in 2002, 2005, 2008 and 2012 revealed that most problems related to menstrual hygiene in India are preventable, but are not due to low awareness and poor menstrual hygiene management. Almost 71% adolescent girls in India remain unaware about menstruation, leave alone menstrual hygiene, up until the onset of menarche.



Sarvahitey is striving to bridge the gap and begin a discussion on menstrual hygiene in the most unlikeliest of quarters.



