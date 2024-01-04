NewSpace India Limited Hiring Company Secretary And Language Expert, Check Details

NewSpace India limited (NSIL) has invited job applications for the post of Deputy Manager – Official Language and Executive Secretary. The vacancies are open for candidates from the reserved category.

For Deputy Manager, candidates are required to have a Master's degree in Hindi with English as Subject / Elective at Graduation level. The job will require a minimum of four years experience in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. The candidates having a working experience as Hindi officer in CPSE is desirable.

For the post of Executive Secretary, candidates must have be an Associate/ Fellow, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with Graduation from recognised university. The applicant must have a minimum of four years of post qualification experience in CPSE or reputed companies.

While the job posting is advertised for Ahmedabad/Bengaluru. The candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India. The pay scale for the posts will be Rs 50,000-3%-1,60,000/-

Interested and eligible candidate are required to fill the application form along with all the supporting documents like prescribed educational qualification certificates, NOC (if Applicable), Work Experience Certificates to the stipulated address on or before January 31, 2024.

Candidates will be selected for the post based on written test and interview. The candidates will be called in the interview based on the performance in the written test.

NSIL is a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS). It was incorporated in March 2019 with a vision to excel in providing space related products and services and to spur the growth of Indian Industry in undertaking technologically challenging space related activities.