Immigration New Zealand, the operational processing arm of the country's immigration system, announced on November 23 that applications for Post-Study Work Visas and Short-Term Graduate Work Visas had moved to its enhanced Immigration Online system. Applicants for both Post-Study Work Visas and Short-Term Graduate Work Visas must apply within three months of their student visa expiring. The deadline is six months for PhD students.

According to the official statement, the enhanced Immigration Online system offers a more streamlined application experience, makes it easier for applicants to track the progress of their applications and reflects the latest visa settings and requirements.

Meanwhile, from November 16, 2026, the duration of Post-Study Work Visas was extended for Indian graduates who hold New Zealand PhDs. These graduates are now eligible for visas of up to four years, compared with the previous maximum duration of three years.

New Zealand Post-Study Work Visa: Eligibility, Duration And Cost

The Post-Study Work Visa allows international students to stay and work in New Zealand after completing their studies. The duration of the visa depends on the qualification completed and can be up to three years, or four years for eligible Indian PhD graduates.

Key details:

Length of stay: Up to four years

Application fee: From NZD 1,670

Processing time: 80 per cent of applications are processed within four weeks

Residence pathway: May lead to a resident visa

New Zealand Post-Study Work Visa: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this visa, candidates must:

Have recently completed an eligible qualification in New Zealand.

Apply within the permitted period after their student visa expires. The deadline may be three, six or 12 months, depending on the qualification and the student visa held.

Have at least NZD 5,000 in available funds to support themselves during their stay.

Meet all other visa requirements.

What Does The Post-Study Work Visa Allow?

The visa allows holders to:

Stay and work in New Zealand for up to three years, or four years for eligible Indian PhD graduates, depending on their qualification.

Work in any job if they have graduated with a bachelor's degree or a higher qualification.

Work in a job related to their studies and specified on their visa if they have completed a lower-level qualification.

Applicants can be granted a Post-Study Work Visa only once.

Their partners can apply for work visas, while their dependent children can apply for student visas to study as domestic students in New Zealand.

Post-Study Work Visa Eligibility Extended

Eligibility for the Post-Study Work Visa has also been extended to applicants who hold both:

A New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Level 7 Graduate Diploma completed through full-time study in New Zealand; and

A bachelor's degree completed in New Zealand or overseas.

Post-Study Work Visa: Application link

New Zealand Short-Term Graduate Work Visa: Eligibility, Duration And Cost

The Short-Term Graduate Work Visa is intended for international students who want to work in New Zealand after completing their studies but are not eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa.

The visa allows applicants to stay and work in New Zealand for up to six months while looking for a job and exploring longer-term work options.

Key details:

Length of stay: Up to six months

Application fee: From NZD 1,670

New Zealand Short-Term Graduate Work Visa: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this visa, candidates must:

Hold an eligible NZQCF Level 5 to 7 non-degree qualification from New Zealand.

Have held a student visa for the qualification within the three months before applying.

Have at least NZD 5,000 in available funds to support themselves during their stay.

Not have previously held a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or a Post-Study Work Visa.

Meet all other visa requirements.

What Does The Short-Term Graduate Work Visa Allow?

The visa allows holders to:

Stay and work in New Zealand for up to six months while looking for a job and exploring longer-term work options.

Work in any job for any employer in New Zealand.

Applicants cannot include their partners or dependent children in their visa applications. However, they can support visitor visa applications for their partners and dependent children. These family members will not be eligible for work or student visas based on their relationship with the visa holder.

Short-Term Graduate Work Visa: Application link