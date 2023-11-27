New Rules For Indian Students Seeking US Visa Come Into Effect From Today

US Visa Application Process: This measure aims to prevent fraud and misuse of the appointment system.

The US embassy has implemented modifications to the visa application process for Indian students. These changes came into effect on Monday (November 27), according to information shared by the embassy on X (formerly Twitter). These changes apply to all embassies in Indian cities. Prospective students seeking to study in the US under the F, M, and J visa programmes are advised to take note of these changes.

From today, the US embassy specified that all F, M, and J student visa applicants must use their own passport information when creating a profile and scheduling visa appointments. This measure aims to prevent fraud and misuse of the appointment system.

"Applicants who have created a profile or booked an appointment using an incorrect passport number will not be accepted at the Visa Application Centers (VAC). Their appointments will be canceled, and the visa fee will be lost," the embassy said.

Attention Students!

To prevent fraud and abuse of the appointment system, we are announcing the following policy change which will be implemented beginning November 27, 2023.



All F, M, and J student visa applicants must use their own passport information when creating a profile… pic.twitter.com/2JqoEg3DJ1 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 24, 2023

Applicants for F or M visas must enroll in a school or program certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). Those applying for a J visa need sponsorship from an organisation approved by the US State Department.

Additionally, the US embassy advised individuals who have already created a profile or booked an appointment with an incorrect passport number to either create a new profile with accurate passport information or update the existing profile. However, this process may require payment of a new visa fee receipt if the previous one was linked to the profile with incorrect passport details. In case of a lost or stolen old passport, applicants must provide a photocopy or other evidence of the old passport number for a US visa appointment at the VAC for admission.



Earlier, the US embassy had reported a record number of processed visa applications in 2023, surpassing all previous years.