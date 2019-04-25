NEST Admit Card 2019 Released; Exam In June

NEST 2019 Admit Card released on the official website.

NEST 2019 admit card has been released and is available for download. NEST is conducted for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and University of Mumbai and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007.

The NEST 2019 hall ticket has been released on the official website, nestexam.in. The examination will be held on June 01, 2019, Session-1: 9 am to 12:30 pm, Session- 2: 2:30 pm to 6 pm. The results will be announced on NEST website on June 17, 2019.

The NEST entrance examination will be conducted across 91 cities in the country.

NEST 2019 Admit Card: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your NEST 2019 admit card:

Step One: Go to the official website

Step Two: Click on the candidates login page for NEST 2019

Step Three: Enter your User Id and Password

Step Four: Submit the details and download your NEST 2019 Admit Card.

