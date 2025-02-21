Over 5.5 Lakh Eggs Laid By Olive Ridley Turtles On Odisha's Beaches

Nearly three lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived on the coast of Odisha for their annual mass nesting, known as "arribada". The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions along the Odisha coast every year between February and March, travelling over 9,000 kilometers from the Pacific, creating a unique ecological experience for locals as well as environmentalists.

A female Olive Ridley usually lays about 120 to 150 eggs from which hatchlings emerge after about 45 to 50 days. As per a PTI report, citing Odisha forest department data, as many as 5,55,638 eggs have been laid by the sea turtles at Rushikulya and Devi River mouth so far. Notably, the Gahirmatha rookery in Kendrapara district is widely acclaimed as the world's largest nesting beach of olive turtles.

Supriya Sahu, IAS and Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, shared spectacular visuals of the turtles turning up at Odisha's pristine beaches.

"A spectacle of nature is unfolding in Odisha. Around 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived for their annual mass nesting, known as arribada," wrote Ms Sahu.

"In a rare event, this year's nesting is diurnal. These turtles play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem, and their return is a promising sign of a healthy habitat," she added.

A spectacle of nature is unfolding in Odisha. Around 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles have arrived for their annual mass nesting, known as arribada. In a rare event, this year's nesting is diurnal. These turtles play a crucial role in maintaining the marine ecosystem, and their return… pic.twitter.com/vcOrsOfTmW — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 19, 2025

Meanwhile in Rushikulya Odisha about 3000 turtles nesting

Spectacular !



Video Bivash Pandav @wii_india pic.twitter.com/1R1rGRqTVf — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 20, 2025

Also Read | "Harmful To Humans If..." : Here's Why EU Has Banned Caffeine

Indian Coast Guard in action

The Indian Coast Guard (ISG) has simultaneously launched its 'Operation Olivia', designed to protect the breeding Olive Ridley turtles and the mass nesting sites. Every year since 1991, the ICG has been providing assistance to central and state authorities to protect endangered species under the Wildlife Act, of 1972.

The coast guard officials have been monitoring fishing vessels and boats operating close to the marine reserve areas and protected areas. Around 150 fishing boats have either been boarded or investigated during ongoing operations to ensure strict adherence to the law.