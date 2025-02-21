"Harmful To Humans If..." : Here's Why EU Has Banned Caffeine

The European Union (EU) has issued a surprising warning about coffee, labeling it "harmful to humans if swallowed" under new chemical safety regulations, according to a report by The Telegraph. The 27-nation bloc in a fresh regulation, also banned the use of caffeine as a pesticide, stating that the central component of coffee could cause adverse effects on the heart, hydration, and body temperature.

"Caffeine has adverse effects on the cardiovascular system, hydration and body temperature in adults, as well as on the central nervous system (sleep, anxiety, behavioural changes) in adults and children, and an adverse birth weight-related outcome in pregnant women," the report said, citing scientific evidence from the European Food Safety Authority.

The European Commission issued the diktat in response to an application by a French company, Progarein, seeking permission to use the stimulant to ward off insects from crops of cabbages and potatoes. However, it has prompted fears that Brussels could one day target coffee, a staple drink consumed by the Europeans.

Reacting to the news, Anders Vistisen, a Danish MEP and chief whip of Patriots for Europe, called out the EU and its bureaucrats for their unnecessary 'meddling'.

"More unwelcome and needless inference from meddling bureaucrats in Brussels! What is this all leading to? Are they seriously going to eventually force us to drink decaffeinated coffee? It's becoming ridiculous," said Mr Visitsen.

"Nobody thinks smoking and whiskey are good for you, but they add pleasure to many people's lives," he added.

The Danish leader cited the example of the EU trying to ban cinnamon roll as it contains coumarin - a compound that is toxic in high doses.

"A few years ago, the EU wished to ban cinnamon on Danish pastries and the bakers union had to wrangle a get-out clause. It would suit everyone much better if many of these matters were left to national competence and personal choice," said Mr Visitsen, referring to the Danish pastry being reclassified as a "traditional" food to avoid the ban.

The warning is unlikely to deter coffee consumption but as the regulation kicks into effect, albeit for caffeine --- coffee's cultural status as a beloved beverage faces an awkward clash with Brussels' bureaucracy.