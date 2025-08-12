Advertisement

26 European Union Leaders Call For Ceasefire In Ukraine, Diplomatic Solution

The statement, which was agreed late on Monday and published on Tuesday, was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary.

Russia-Ukrain war in now into its in fourth year.
  • 26 European leaders stated Ukrainians must have freedom to decide their future
  • A diplomatic solution must protect Ukrainian and European vital security interests
  • The statement, agreed late on Monday, was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary
Brussels:

26 European heads of state and government said in a statement that Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their future and that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukrainian and European interests.

"Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities," the leaders said, adding that "we share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."

