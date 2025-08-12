26 European Union Leaders Call For Ceasefire In Ukraine, Diplomatic Solution

26 European heads of state and government said in a statement that Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their future and that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukrainian and European interests.

"Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities," the leaders said, adding that "we share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."

The statement, which was agreed late on Monday and published on Tuesday, was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)