No Exemption Can Be Granted From NEET: Supreme Court

NEET updates: No exemption can be granted from NEET, says Supreme Court

Admission to all medical courses in the country, even those run by minority and private organisations, will be on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores, the Supreme Court said today. "There is no violation of rights of minority institutions to come under NEET. At present, education is devoid of its real character of charity; it has become a commodity," a three-member bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and MR Shah said while making it clear that the rights of minority organisations would not be affected by the use of a common entrance test for prospective medical students.

"It is not possible to prescribe further examination over and above NEET that cannot be said to be workable, no exemption can be granted from NEET, considering the objective with which it has been introduced. We find that the uniform Entrance Examination cannot be said to be unreasonable regulatory framework," the court said.

NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency or NTA annually and the next edition, according to Human Resource Development Ministry officials, is expected to be conducted in June. Last year, out of the 14,10,755 candidates appeared 7,97,042 qualified for admissions in various medical and allied undergraduates courses in the country.

The court while disposing of a petition by Christian Medical College Vellore Association also said that, "Considering the terms and conditions for affiliation and recognition for professional medical and such other professional courses are binding, and no relaxation can be permitted in the conditions".

Minority institutions had challenged the admission process under NEET, arguing it affected the rights of minority unaided private professional institutions.

They also argued that minority institutions must be allowed to have a separate admission exam - over and above NEET.

The court rejected both views.

"Uniform Entrance Test qualifies the test of proportionality and is reasonable. The same is intended to check several maladies which crept into medical education, to prevent capitation fee by admitting students which are lower in merit and to prevent exploitation, profiteering, and commercialisation of education," it added.

"The minority institutions are equally bound to comply with the conditions imposed under the relevant Acts and Regulations to enjoy affiliation and recognition, which apply to all institutions. In case they have to impart education, they are bound to comply with the conditions which are equally applicable to all. The regulations are necessary, and they are not divisive or disintegrative," the court said.

Several minority educational bodies, including Christian Medical College Vellore Association, had challenged the validity of NEET contending it violated their right to administer their institutions.

Last month, while responding to questions regarding the exam, Junior Health minister in the Central government, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, had also said that various regulations by Medical Council of India (MCI) and National Medical Commission (MCI) Act along with the Supreme Court rulings mandate a national level medical entrance and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET has led to greater transparency and reduced the burden on prospective students of appearing in multiple entrance exams.

"NEET has resulted in ensuring better and minimum standards of medical education, curbing malpractices in medical admission, led to greater transparency and reduced the burden on prospective students of appearing in multiple entrance exams," the minister said then.

"Further, the Hon'ble Supreme Court vide order dated 11.04.2016 in R.P. 2159-2268 of 2013 in T.C. (c) 98 of 2013 had allowed conducting of NEET. Further, the apex court vide order dated 09.05.2016 also ruled that only NEET would enable students to get admission to MBBS or BDS studies," Mr Choubey added.

Click here for more Education News