NEET PG 2025 Rescheduled To August? Here's What PIB Fact Check Revealed

NEET PG 2025: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned medical students about a fake notification circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the NEET PG 2025 exam has been rescheduled.

The fabricated notice, titled "Revised Schedule for Conduct of NEET-PG 2025," misleadingly states: "In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22/02/2025, the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 examination has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2025 shall now be conducted on 17/08/2025. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility will continue to be 15th August 2025."

Refuting this, PIB Fact Check clarified on X that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the official exam conducting body, has not issued any such notification. It advised aspirants to rely only on the official website - natboard.edu.in - for accurate and verified updates.

A notice circulating on social media claims that the examination for NEET PG 2025 has been rescheduled#PIBFactCheck



❌This claim is #Fake



▶️National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has not issued any such notice



▶️For authentic information… pic.twitter.com/y7qCwogXYZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 4, 2025

According to the official NBEMS notification, NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025, in two shifts through computer-based mode (CBT).

The Board also mentioned that the information bulletin for NEET PG 2025 will be made available on the NBEMS website. Candidates are advised to regularly check natboard.edu.in for official announcements and detailed guidelines.

NEET PG is a national-level entrance exam held for admission to postgraduate medical programmes such as MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.