NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Today

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release the results of the Round 2 of NEET UG seat allotment results 2024. Candidates who participated in the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing admissions will be able to check their results by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. After the announcement of the seat allotment result, students will need to report to their respective colleges for document verification and the admission process. They will be required to present their necessary documents for verification during the admission process.

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Navigate to the "UG Medical Counselling" section.

Click on the "Result of Round 2 NEET UG 2024" link.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

Applicants will have to report to the assigned colleges for joining purposes from September 20 to September 27, 2024. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will be conducted from September 28 to September 30, 2024.

Registration process for Round 2 NEET UG began on September 13 and concluded on September 16, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility was conducted from September 6- 16, 2024. The processing of seat allotment was done from September 17- 18, 2024

The counselling process involves the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Additionally, counselling is being held for 1,000 BDS seats, as well as Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC is conducting counselling for the 15 percent All-India Quota seats, 100 percent of seats in all AIIMS and JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats, and 100 percent of deemed university seats.