NEET UG Results 2026: Top 10 States With Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates

NEET UG Re-Exam Results 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) late Thursday night declared the results of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, with 11,21,185 candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses across the country. With the counselling process set to begin on schedule, state-wise data released by the NTA shows that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualified candidates, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-examination, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad in 13 languages. Women outperformed men, accounting for more than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates.

Top 10 States With Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates

According to the official state-wise data released by the NTA, the top 10 states by number of qualified candidates are:

1 Uttar Pradesh 1,70,770

2 Rajasthan 1,33,140

3 Maharashtra 1,07,304

4 Bihar 68,968

5 Karnataka 65,901

6 Tamil Nadu 61,306

7 Kerala 51,782

8 West Bengal 52,746

9 Gujarat 38,146

10 Telangana 38,026

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh also recorded the highest number of candidates who appeared for the examination, with 3,28,847 candidates taking the test, followed by Maharashtra (2,01,100) and Rajasthan (1,92,023).

Overall Performance

The NTA said candidates from all 36 States and Union Territories qualified in the examination. A total of 138 candidates scored above 690 out of 720 marks, with more than 93 per cent of them being first-time NEET aspirants. Nearly 99 per cent of these high scorers belonged to the 17-19 years age group.

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official NEET website. The results have been announced in time to facilitate the counselling and medical admissions process without delay.