"I Studied 16-17 Hours a Day": NEET UG 2026 Topper Aryan Gupta Shares Success Story

NEET UG 2026 co-topper Aryan Gupta has shared that a personal tragedy inspired his dream of becoming a doctor. The Ludhiana-based student, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 715 out of 720 marks, said losing his grandmother to cancer when he was in Class 3 motivated him to pursue oncology. He shared the top rank with Haryana's Panshul Bansal in this year's medical entrance examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2026 results on Thursday, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying. A total of 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above, while 19 candidates crossed the 700-mark milestone.

Gupta said securing AIR 1 as a dream come true. "My father and mother are both doctors. The entire family is very happy," he said. Sharing details about his preparation, Gupta said he maintained a disciplined routine and dedicated long hours to studying. "I studied for 16-17 hours a day. There were days when I would not get sleep. But I kept going because I had set a goal for myself," he said.

The topper also shared that a childhood loss shaped his career aspirations. "I want to become an Oncologist. My grandmother died because of cancer when I was in the third standard. That day I took a pledge that I will work in this field," Gupta said.

Expressing gratitude after his achievement, he added, "There is so much to do in life. But right now I am feeling good. This achievement belongs to my parents, teachers and everyone who believed in me."

Gupta's achievement was celebrated by his family after the results were declared. He also received congratulatory messages from several political leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who described his accomplishment as an inspiration for aspiring students across the country.