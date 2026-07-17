Bihar's Ayush Bhalotia Secures 4th Rank In NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam With 710 Marks

NEET UG 2026 Toppers: Eighteen-year-old Ayush Bhalotia from Warisaliganj in Bihar's Nawada district has secured All India Rank (AIR) 4 in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, scoring 710 out of 720 marks. His family proudly says that Ayush is on course to become the first doctor from his village, making it a matter of pride for the entire region.

For Ayush, becoming a doctor has been a childhood dream. Driven by a desire to serve people, he decided early in his school years to pursue a career in medicine and began preparing for the country's most competitive undergraduate medical entrance examination.

Strong Academic Foundation

Ayush has maintained an excellent academic record throughout his school years. He scored 96.2 per cent in Class 10 and 93.8 per cent in Class 12. After completing his board examinations, he devoted his full attention to NEET preparation, following a disciplined study schedule.

Revision And Mock Tests Made The Difference

According to Ayush, success in NEET requires much more than simply completing the syllabus. He credits regular revision and frequent mock tests as the most important factors behind his performance.

After every mock test, he carefully analysed his mistakes, identified weak areas, and ensured that he did not repeat the same errors. This process of continuous evaluation, he says, steadily improved his accuracy and confidence.

NCERT Was Core Resource

Ayush believes that mastering the NCERT textbooks was essential for cracking NEET. Instead of studying from multiple books, he focused on reading the NCERT textbooks repeatedly and understanding every concept thoroughly-a strategy he considers far more effective than relying on numerous reference materials.

Seven To Eight Hours Of Self-Study Every Day

A regular classroom student at Allen Career Institute for the past two years, Ayush dedicated seven to eight hours each day to self-study after attending classes. However, he emphasises that the quality of study matters more than the number of hours spent with books.

Family And Teachers Helped Him Handle Pressure

Preparing for NEET was not without challenges. Ayush admits that there were periods of mental pressure, but constant encouragement from his parents and teachers helped him remain focused. Their guidance, he says, gave him the confidence to overcome difficult phases during his preparation.

Inspired By His Elder Brother

Ayush credits his elder brother, Arpit Bhalotia, as one of his biggest sources of motivation. An IIT Delhi alumnus currently pursuing a PhD in the United States, Arpit guided him on effective time management, disciplined study habits, and maintaining composure during examinations.

Parents' Constant Support

Ayush's father, Sunil Kumar Bhalotia, is associated with the cement and steel business, while his mother, Kiran Devi, stood by him throughout his preparation, providing emotional support and encouragement. Ayush describes his success as the result of the collective efforts and sacrifices of his entire family.

Chess Helped Him Stay Focused

To unwind after long hours of study, Ayush regularly played chess. He believes every competitive exam aspirant should have a positive hobby to reduce stress and improve concentration. While he used social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram for academic purposes, he ensured that they never became a distraction.

Message For Aspirants From Small Towns

Ayush hopes his achievement inspires students from small towns and villages across the country. According to him, success depends not on where one comes from but on consistent effort, discipline, and the right strategy. He advises NEET aspirants to avoid comparing themselves with others, stay focused on their own preparation, and practise regularly with sincerity.

(With inputs from Ashok Priyadarshi)