NEET UG Result 2025: Girls' Participation Hits 12 Lakh, Boys At 9.37 Lakh

A total of 22,09,318 students had appeared for the exam and of them 12,36,531 qualified.

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025, today, June 14, 2025. This year also, more girls qualified the NEET UG examination as compared to boys. A total of 22,09,318 students had appeared for the exam and of them 12,36,531 qualified.

NEET UG Result 2025: More Female Students Qualify Than Males Once Again

This year too, the number of female students qualifying the NEET UG exam exceeded the number of male qualified candidates.

A total of 9,65,996 male students had registered for the exam, out of which 9,37,411 appeared and 5,14,063 qualified.

On the other hand, 13,10,062 female students registered, with 12,71,896 appearing and 7,22,462 qualifying.

NEET UG Result: Last Year Gender-Wise Statistics

In 2024, 10,29,198 male candidates had registered for NEET UG, of which 9,98,205 appeared and 5,46,566 qualified.

The number of female candidates who registered last year stood at 13,76,863, with 13,34,940 appearing and 7,69,277 qualifying.

The overall NEET UG registrations has seen a drop as compared to previous year. While 24,06,079 students had registered in 2024, only 22,76,069 registered in 2025.