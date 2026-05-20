NEET UG Re-Test 2026 Aspirants To Get Free Bus Travel In Punjab From June 20 To 22

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Candidates in Punjab will be able to travel free in Punjab Roadways buses from June 20 to June 22, following an announcement by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ahead of the examination scheduled on June 21. Sharing the update through a social media post, the Chief Minister said that many students face financial difficulties while travelling to examination centres. To support such aspirants, the Punjab government has decided to waive bus fares for all NEET UG re-test candidates during the examination period. Students will only need to show their NEET UG 2026 admit card while boarding Punjab Roadways Buses to Avail of the Free Travel Facility.

Punjab Government Announces Free Travel for NEET Students

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that several economically weaker students appear for the NEET examination every year and many struggle to arrange travel expenses to reach their exam centres. The announcement came after discussions regarding the difficulties faced by NEET aspirants.

According to the statement shared online, the Punjab government has decided to provide free travel on all Punjab Roadways buses for students appearing in the NEET 2026 examination. The free travel facility will remain available on June 20, June 21, and June 22.

NEET 2026 Exam Scheduled on June 21

The NEET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 across the country for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Lakhs of students are expected to appear for the national-level medical entrance examination.

The Punjab government's decision is expected to benefit students travelling from rural areas where transportation expenses can become an additional burden for families. The initiative has also received attention on social media, with many users appreciating the move aimed at supporting students during the examination period.